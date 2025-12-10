Suspects wanted in 4-state, $58K Walmart shoplifting spree arrested in Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two suspects wanted in a multi-state shoplifting spree of Walmart stores were arrested Monday afternoon in Harrisonville.

Harrisonville police say they received a tip from the Lee’s Summit Police Department around 4 p.m. Monday that the two suspects were possibly heading to the Walmart in Harrisonville.

The tip indicated the pair was believed to have stolen $1,300 worth of Texas Instruments calculators earlier Monday from a Walmart store in Butler, Missouri.

They were believed to have been involved in another shoplifting incident in Nevada, Missouri.

According to court documents, Walmart staff told investigators they believed the pair had been involved in six thefts on Monday at various Walmarts in the area.

Walmart told investigators they had been tracking the pair since June 2025 and alleged they had stolen more than $58,000 of goods.

Before the suspects were able to make it to the next Walmart, they were located driving a 2025 Kia Sportage SUV with a Mississippi license plate and taken into custody by Harrisonville police.

On Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Christopher Loepke and Angel Jones each with one count of felony receiving stolen property.

Both defendants have a listed address of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Both made their initial court appearances Wednesday, where a Cass County Circuit Court judge issued a cash-only bond of $10,000 for Loepke and Jones. Should they post bond, they are prohibited from entering a Walmart, among other conditions.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.