Suspicious backpack closes downtown KCMO intersection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency officials have closed down a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, intersection while they investigate a suspicious backpack.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have blocked off an area around East 12th Street and Oak Street after reports of the suspicious backpack just before 11 a.m. Friday.

KCPD’s bomb and arson unit was called to the location as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

