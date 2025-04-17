Suspicious man prompts hour-long lockdown Thursday at Shawnee Mission South HS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission South High School was placed on lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning while police searched for a suspicious person.

An Overland Park police spokesperson said around 8:50 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious man on the campus.

Multiple officers responded to the high school, located off of Lamar Avenue and W. 107th Street.

As K-9 officers, police and drone operators searched a wooded area north of the school, building administrators placed the building on lockdown.

The police spokesperson said officers were unable to locate the suspicious man and the lockdown lifted after about an hour.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.