T-Mobile Center staffer allegedly assaulted at NBA YoungBoy concert in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a T-Mobile Center staffer was allegedly assaulted by a fan attending NBA YoungBoy’s concert over the weekend.

A spokesperson for T-Mobile said multiple team members were assaulted by a fan, including one assault that was captured on video.

The staff member sustained serious injuries and was tended to first by on-site personnel before being taken to an area hospital.

“The safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority,” the T-Mobile spokesperson said. “This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city, or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident.”

No one had been charged in connection with the alleged assault as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Safety protocols are reviewed for every event, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter,” the T-Mobile spokesperson said.

NBA YoungBoy had been scheduled to perform Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago. Chicago-area media report the venue decided Tuesday to cancel the show . No specific reason was provided.

