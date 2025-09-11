Teen, 17, critically injured in Wednesday shooting in Oak View, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting on Wednesday that left a 17-year-old critically injured.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting near the intersection of N. Oak Trafficway and NE 64th Street.

When first responders arrived, they located a 17-year-old male in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson described the teen as being critical but stable as of Thursday afternoon.

Police continued work Thursday to locate a suspect wanted in the shooting.

A spokesperson said police were also working to track down a Good Samaritan who had been traveling on N. Oak at the time of the shooting and intervened, potentially preventing further violence.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public.

