Teen, 17, killed, four others injured in Wednesday night crash in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy died and four other teens were injured in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday night in Johnson County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2020 Ford Expedition on Northeast 650 Road east of Northeast 301 Road when the vehicle lost control.

The SUV struck a ditch and started overturning.

Five teenagers, all from Knob Noster, Missouri, were in the SUV at the time of the crash. A 17-year-old boy was transported to University Health in Kansas City, Missouri, where he died from his injuries.

A 13-year-old boy suffered moderate but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Three other teens, ages 18, 17 and 16, suffered injuries described as minor.

