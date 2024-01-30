Teen boy charged with killing a 15-year-old girl in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a teenage girl.

The teen's name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Brianna Rachelle Higgins of Lawrence.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 19 in the 16900 block of West 127th Street in Olathe.

Olathe police officers at the Olathe Medical Center were told about 10:50 p.m. a shooting victim had been driven to the hospital. according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department.

Officers, along with hospital personnel, brought Higgins into the hospital where she died.

