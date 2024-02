KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen boy was injured in a shooting near a 7-Eleven in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting unfolded near the convenience store located in the 10700 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said the teen was stable, and that he was taken to an area hospital.

No other details on what led to the violence were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—