Teen charged after loaded handgun found in backpack at Park Hill's LEAD Innovation Studio

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old male student was arrested and charged over the weekend for allegedly bringing an armed handgun to his school.

Around 11:20 a.m. Friday, a student contacted the school resource officer assigned to Park Hill's LEAD Innovation Studio with a report that another student had a firearm in his backpack.

School administrators located the student, later identified as David Peebles, and conducted a check of his backpack.

A school administrator discovered a loaded SCCT 9 mm handgun wrapped inside a shirt.

Peebles was taken into custody and taken to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.

According to court documents, Peebles allegedly admitted to carrying a loaded handgun in his backpack while inside the high school.

“Because someone was brave enough to come forward with information that a weapon was in the school today, our SRO Deputy and school administration were able to act quickly and remove a threat to the safety of the entire school,” Platte County Sheriff Erik Holland said in a press release Friday. “I commend everyone involved for their work today.”

Later Friday, the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Peebles with one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon by bringing the weapon onto the premises of a school.

Peebles was booked into the Platte County Jail, where he remained in custody over the weekend on a $100,000 bond.

