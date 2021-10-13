Watch
Teen dies of injuries in connection to weekend shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 12:07:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen died from his injuries Wednesday after being shot in a parking lot Saturday.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of Persimmon Trail to a shooting, according to a release.

Officers found the vicitm, 16-year-old Derrez Green, inside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Green was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries, which he later died from.

Any suspects in the incident are unknown at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

