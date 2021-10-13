Teen dies of injuries in connection to weekend shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen died from his injuries Wednesday after being shot in a parking lot Saturday.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of Persimmon Trail to a shooting, according to a release.
Officers found the vicitm, 16-year-old Derrez Green, inside of a vehicle in the parking lot.
Green was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries, which he later died from.
Any suspects in the incident are unknown at this time.
