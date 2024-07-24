Teen killed; five others injured in two-vehicle crash on US 50 Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One juvenile was killed and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2022 Honda HR-V, and a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt were southbound on US 50 at Milton Thompson Road just after 9 p.m.

Both vehicles failed to stop at the posted stop sign, struck the highway median and became airborne.

The Chevrolet, driven by a 19 year-old overturned, ejected a passenger and came to rest on its top.

After becoming airborne the Honda hit a passenger of the Chevrolet, and came to a stop in the south outer road median.

A 15 year old male juvenile, a passenger in the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other males, one 17 years-old, and 19 year old were transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

A 17 year-old female in the Honda, and the 19 year old male driver suffered moderate injuries, and an 18 year old male suffered minor injuries.

