Teenage driver loses control, overturns vehicle at I-35 exit ramp to Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car of teenage boys overturned Saturday afternoon on Interstate 35 at the exit ramp to Southwest Boulevard.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 15-year-old was driving a 2008 Toyota Highlander in an erratic manner when he lost control.

The teen then struck the attenuator, and the vehicle overturned.

KHP said the Toyota came to rest in the middle of the exit ramp to Southwest Boulevard.

Everyone inside the car used a safety restraint, per KHP.

Three of the boys (ages 16-17) sustained minor injuries, and a fourth (age 15) sustained suspected serious injuries.

KHP said the driver complained of pain, but his possible injuries were unclear.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.