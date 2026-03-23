Teenage girl, 18, killed in wreck early Sunday in Farley, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old girl died early Sunday morning after the car she was riding in crashed.

Around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, first responders received word of a single-car crash on Missouri Highway 45 near N. Main Street in Farley.

Investigators say the driver of a 2024 BMW M4 sedan, later identified as an 18-year-old Riverside boy, was driving the sports car south on 45 Highway when it lost control near N. Main Street.

The car eventually overturned before coming to rest on its top. The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver and two other teenage passengers were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries. Deputies say the 18-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed through mid-Sunday morning for the investigation into the crash.

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