Teenager killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in Avondale that killed a teenager.

The Sheriff's office says multiple 911 calls came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday night about the sound of shots in the area.

A caller then reported someone had been shot in the 3200 block of N.E. Excelsior Street in Avondale.

The victim, a male teenager, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kansas City Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit is helping process the scene.

Investigators say it was a drive-by shooting.

The vehicle is a dark blue or black 1996-98 Chevy Silverado with a headlight out.

If you recognize this vehicle or know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

