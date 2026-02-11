Teenager shot to death Tuesday afternoon outside Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex, according to KCK police.

Officers were sent at 2:43 p.m. to the 7400 block of Armstrong Avenue on a reported shooting.

Police found the victim outside an apartment complex.

He died a short time later at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made, and no information about possible suspects has been released.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.