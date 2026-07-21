Temporary restraining order granted against Lee's Summit man who allegedly ran investment scams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A temporary restraining order has been granted against a Lee’s Summit man who allegedly ran an investment scam that defrauded investors of more than $2 million, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in Kansas City.

Investigators found that Trevor Uhls, 29, “used most of the victim investment deposits to fund sports betting, cryptocurrency exchange transactions, jewelry purchases and credit card payments,” according to a court document.

He made credit card payments of more than $800,000 between September 2024 and December 2025. He also spent over $600,000 on sports bets in that same time frame.

The court document also states Uhls has no known source of legitimate income.

Instead, using his phony investment scheme, Uhls managed to get payments of over $2.1 million from at least 24 people.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission contacted Uhls and told him they were investigating him for “potential violations of federal securities law," according to the court document.

Federal agents with the Internal Revenue Service served a search warrant at Uhls’ Lee’s Summit home last month.

The court document states the investigators were looking for evidence of wire fraud and money laundering violations.

Even with investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the IRS, Uhls allegedly continued his efforts to defraud people.

The day after the IRS searched his home, Uhls contacted a victim and sought a $40,000 investment, according to the court document.

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