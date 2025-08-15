Tennessee truck driver killed on I-35 Thursday in crossover wreck south of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A truck driver from Tennessee died in a crossover crash Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2023 Freightliner was traveling north on I-35 near Sand Creek Road when the driver drifted from the roadway into the grassy median.

The semi continued into the southbound lanes of I-35.

The driver of a second semi who was driving south on I-35 attempted to avoid the oncoming semi but was unable to avoid a collision.

The driver of the first semi, identified as 29-year-old Zachary Williams of Liberty, Tennessee, died from injuries in the crash.

The driver of the second semi, a 52-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico, man, was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital with serious injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.