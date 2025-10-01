Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing elderly couple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Tuesday night to for a missing KCMO elderly married couple.

Jacqueline Jackson is Black, 72 years old with brown and gray hair.

Ms. Jackson is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Francis Jackson, is Black, 76 years old with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

The couple were last seen on Monday at West 74th Street and Ward Parkway.

They are believed to be driving a black Ford Flex with a white roof with Missouri license plate VD6X9C.

Francis and Jacqueline are diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information about Francis and Jacqueline Jackson should call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

