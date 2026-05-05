‘Thermal event’ prompts evacuation Tuesday at Panasonic plant in De Soto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees at the Panasonic plant in De Soto were evacuated early Tuesday morning following a “thermal event.”

First responders were called around 6:23 a.m. Tuesday to the plant located at 10301 Astra Parkway.

Online activity logs show several crews remained on the scene as of 10 a.m.

“At this time, we have evacuated employees, and no injuries have been reported,” a Panasonic spokesperson said in an email statement to KSHB 41 News. “We are investigating the cause of the event.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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