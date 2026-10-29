Three people shot in overnight homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide where three people total were shot.

Police say they were called to the area of 81st and Brooklyn on the sound of shots about 11 p.m.

While they were on the way, police say several additional calls of sounds of shots were reported.

When officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of East 80th and Michigan along with multiple people fleeing the area.

Police say they located an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say two additional adult men were taken to a hospital by private car with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their preliminary information reveals this may have been the result of an argument.

Detectives say they made contact with multiple persons of interest for further questioning.

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