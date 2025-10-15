Tire problem may have caused fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday on US 69 Highway in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tire malfunction appears to have caused a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 69 Highway in Miami County, Kansas.

The wreck happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at 223rd Street, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Several motorists stopped and tried to help the victim before law officers and emergency medical crews arrived at the scene.

The preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a tire malfunction on a 2016 Indian Chief Dark Horse motorcycle likely caused the crash.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the news release.

He died a short time later in a hospital.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

