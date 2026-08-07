Tractor-trailer strikes bridge, spills logs onto roadway in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling logs caused road closures Friday morning after it hit the 399th Street bridge over U.S. Highway 69.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:25 a.m. Friday after a concerned caller drew attention to a crane extended on a semi’s trailer.

The crane then hit the bridge, and the logs fell from the trailer into the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 — prompting a response from first responders and road crews, per the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The collision closed down one northbound lane of U.S. 69, and 399th Street was closed while the bridge’s damage was evaluated by engineers, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The roadways have since reopened.

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