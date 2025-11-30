Tractor-trailer strikes KCFD ambulance on US169; semi driver hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was hospitalized Saturday night following a crash involving a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department ambulance.

A KCFD spokesperson said around 7:08 p.m. Saturday, the ambulance was pulled over behind a vehicle in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway near Missouri Highway 152, when it was struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer

The collision sent the tractor-trailer into the median and later into the southbound lanes of U.S. 169.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to an area hospital with known injuries.

Both directions of U.S. 169 were closed following the crash.

The spokesperson said no KCFD personnel were injured in the incident.

