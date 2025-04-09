Trailer hauling anhydrous ammonia overturns in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists about an overturned trailer hauling anhydrous ammonia.

In a post on social media, deputies say the overturned trailer is blocking traffic on D Highway at OO Highway just outside of Drexel.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any hazardous chemical concerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.