Tree trimmer in critical condition after making contact with overhead power line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tree trimmer is in critical condition after making contact with a power line Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews were called around 1:15 p.m. to a high-angle rescue and possible electrocution in the 2400 block of Brighton.

When crews arrived, they said the tree trimmer was unconscious and was hanging by his safety rope.

Firefighters helped lower the tree trimmer to the ground to be transported to an area hospital.

KCFD said the tree trimmer is in critical condition.

Police have been requested to the scene, per protocol, and are investigating the incident, KCFD said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

