Troopers, Gentry County, Missouri, sheriff investigate shooting deaths of man, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a male and a female on Saturday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, first responders were called to check on the well-being of residents at a home off of 7th Street in Albany, Missouri.

Deputies arrived and located an adult female and an adult male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds inside the house.

Deputies also discovered a deceased canine inside the residence.

Troopers say they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

DDCC is investigating a shooting incident in Albany, MO. pic.twitter.com/rURQYxp7iV — MSHP DDCC (@MSHPTrooperDDCC) May 9, 2026

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