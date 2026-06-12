Motorcyclist killed in crash Friday morning in Butler, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Friday morning in Bates County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the Missouri Highway 52 bridge over Interstate 49 in Butler.

Troopers say a van pulling a trailer had exited from I-49 and was turning onto MO-52 when it pulled into the path of the motorcyclist who had been riding west on MO-52.

The motorcyclist struck the trailer. Troopers say the motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The overpass remained closed as of noon Friday as troopers continued their investigation into the crash.

🚨Fatal Crash - Bates County🚨



Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on the MO-52 Highway overpass at I-49, in Butler. The crash involved a motorcycle and a van pulling a trailer. MO-52 Highway, over I-49, is currently closed as the crash is investigated. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mKi7aE3lMC — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 12, 2026

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