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Troopers investigate Thursday shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police

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Al Miller/KSHB
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it has been called to investigate a shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police on Thursday.

Troopers say the shooting happened early Thursday afternoon near E. 27th Street and Jackson Avenue.

A highway patrol spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that the officer and subject were not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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