Truck gets stuck trying to cross railroad tracks, struck by train in Lafayette County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A truck that got stuck while attempting to cross railroad tracks in Lafayette County was struck by a train, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An MSHP crash report stated the collision happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near Missouri Route 224 at Maple Lane.

A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to cross the tracks in an area that was not a crossing when it got stuck in the mud, per MSHP.

Since the truck was stuck, it was unable to move out of the path of a Union Pacific locomotive, a 2003 General Electric 44ACM.

MSHP reported the 57-year-old driver of the Silverado sustained moderate injuries. The Independence man’s vehicle was totaled.

No injuries were reported by locomotive personnel; the train sustained minor damage.

