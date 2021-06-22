Tuesday morning shooting turns fatal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting death as a homicide.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 24th Terrace.

KCPD said a man was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police later said the man had died at the hospital.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

—

