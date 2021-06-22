Tuesday morning shooting turns fatal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting death as a homicide.
The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 24th Terrace.
KCPD said a man was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police later said the man had died at the hospital.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
