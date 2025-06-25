Tuesday night fire forced five adults and three pets from their apartments at The Louis Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park and Leawood firefighters knocked down a fire Tuesday night at The Louis Overland Park Apartments that displaced five adults and three pets.

Crews were sent about 7 p.m. to the complex at 13900 West Newton Street.

A news release from the Overland Park Fire Department states firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a second-floor balcony of the three-story building.

People were already coming out of the building as the first firefighters arrived.

The fire outside the building was quickly brought under control as other crews went inside the building to search for occupants, according to the news release.

A second alarm was sounded to bring more firefighters to the scene because of the outside heat.

The fire damage was contained to the outside of the building.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and one cat were rescued from the apartment where the fire is believed to have started. The residents of that apartment were thought not to be home at the time of the fire, according to the news release

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.