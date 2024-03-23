2 dead in 2-vehicle crash Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY MO. — Two people were killed and two others injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Soutwest Boulevard, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The two injured victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other information was released Friday night.

___

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.