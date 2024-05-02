2 people sitting on their porch injured as man in wheelchair passes by, opens fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people sitting on their porch overnight in Kansas City, Missouri, were reportedly injured by gunfire by a man passing by in a wheelchair, according to police.

Another woman's car was also reportedly hit by the gunfire.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives say shortly after 2:30 a.m., a man and woman were sitting on their porch in the 3400 block of Monroe, when a man passed by in a wheelchair and opened fire.

Both victims are reportedly in stable condition.

A third victim reports that she was parked in front of a residence in her vehicle, when a male in a wheelchair passed by and shot into her vehicle. She was not injured, but her vehicle was damaged.

Police officers located the suspect and took him into custody north of the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

