Two men wounded, another man arrested in Sunday Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in critical condition, another man suffered non life-threatening wounds after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Oval Springs Apartments in Independence.

Officers were sent to the apartment complex at about 2:40 p.m. in the 16000 block of East Larkspur Lane.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene.

No word on what led to the violence.

Police said everyone involved has been identified, and there is no danger to the community.

