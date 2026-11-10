Two people arrested as police serve 'drug activity' warrant in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Leawood neighborhood was swarmed by police serving a warrant at a residence on Tuesday morning.

The Leawood Police Department says the warrant, served at a home near West 92nd Street and High Drive, was related to "drug activity."

Police say "multiple individuals" were detained for questioning, and three dogs were impounded.

The investigation led to two arrests with felony criminal charges pending. Leawood Police did not immediately identify the persons arrested or the charges they're expected to face.

"Officers did use some pepper ball munitions during the entry into the home," officials stated. "There were no injuries to anyone involved."

Police said there was no public threat, but asked people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

"No further information will be released regarding this investigation," a Leawood Police spokesperson wrote.

The investigation included assistance from Prairie Village, Overland Park and Johnson County law enforcement.

Leawood Police investigation update

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.