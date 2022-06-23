2 people dead in Overland Park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas, are responding to a deadly shooting that occurred in the 8400 block of England.
Upon arrival, police found two elderly victims, one male and one female, inside a house.
Police said the man called 911, but when officers arrived, both he and the woman were dead.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
