2 people dead in Overland Park shooting

An Overland Park Police SUV blocks an intersection during a shooting investigation on June 23, 2022.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:33:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas, are responding to a deadly shooting that occurred in the 8400 block of England.

Upon arrival, police found two elderly victims, one male and one female, inside a house.

Police said the man called 911, but when officers arrived, both he and the woman were dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015.

