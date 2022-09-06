Two people dead, two hurt in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and two are hurt after a shooting in Kansas City.

Just before 10:45 p.m. Monday night, police were called to a residence in the 7300 block of Manchester Avenue on a shooting call.

When they arrived they found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS responded and declared two of the victims dead at the scene.

The third victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim showed up at the hospital and was also stable.

Police say preliminary information at the scene is there was a house party at the residence where the shooting took place.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

