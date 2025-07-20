Two people found murdered Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in the 2200 block of Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said one person was arrested.

No word on how the two victims died.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians are on the scene looking for clues and talking with neighbors.

No other information was immediately available.

There have been three people killed Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said earlier that one man was shot and died shortly after at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of East 89rd Street

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

