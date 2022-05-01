1 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were sent to the area of the 200 block of North 6th Street around 3:46 a.m. Sunday on a shooting call.

When they arrived, they discovered one person dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

There is no information on victims or suspects at this time.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .