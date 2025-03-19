Two people killed in Tuesday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the 3400 block of Harrison, on a sound of shots call.

Officers found two adult men unresponsive on the street.

EMS transported both victims to the hospital where they both were declared dead.

There is no suspect information at this time and detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.