Two people shot near Truman and Hardesty, one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a double shooting near Truman and Hardesty.

Police were called to the area about 1 a.m. on a reported car prowler.

The call was upgraded to a shooting while they were on their way.

Police say when they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot in a nearby business parking lot.

He died on the scene.

Police say another man was also shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows there was an interaction between several people that led to gunfire.

Detectives are actively working on identifying a person of interest.

