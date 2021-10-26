Two people shot, one fatally, in Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police say two people were shot Monday night.

About 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Farrow Avenue on a shooting.

They found two people shot.

One person died at the scene and a second person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A person of interest has been detained.

