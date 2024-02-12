Two people shot, one killed at 39th and Woodland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 39th and Woodland.

Police say two people were shot.

One person died.

The intersection of 39th and Woodland is closed while police investigate.

