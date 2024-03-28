Watch Now
Two people shot Wednesday night in Raytown, suspect arrested

KSHB
Posted at 10:31 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 23:31:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were wounded and a third person is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night at a Raytown apartment complex.

Police were sent on the sound of gunshots just after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Raytown Road., according to a police department spokesperson.

The shootings may have occurred in a common hallway in one of the apartment buildings.

Both victims were taken to hospitals. No information on their conditions was available Wednesday night.

The three people involved are men likely in their late teens to early 20's.

It's not known what led to the violence.

