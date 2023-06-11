Two people suffered life-threatening wounds in separate shootings Saturday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are looking for the motives behind 2 separate shootings Saturday night in KCMO that left the victims with critical injuries.

Police found the first victim about 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Askew Avenue.

Less than 45 minutes later, a person in a car with a gunshot wound to the back was found at James A. Reed Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

