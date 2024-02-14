Two-year-old shot in the hand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting.

Police were called to the 500 block of Wabash just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers reported a two-year-old child was shot in the hand.

The child was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

