University of Missouri - Kansas City police say woman robbed at gunpoint early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Kansas City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday morning.

At 4:40 a.m., a woman in the Education Building at 615 E. 52nd Street reported that a man wearing a face mask approached her, displayed a black pistol and demanded money.

The woman complied and the man fled the scene. The woman was not injured.

UMKC officials say this is the first reported armed robbery on the Volker Campus in more than 15 years.

UMKC officials added that safety on campus is a top priority. Anyone with information is asked to call the UMKC Police Department at 816 235-1515.

