UPDATE: 1 person dead, 3 critically hurt, in crashes related to police chase Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said in an update that one person died Thursday and three others were injured in crashes Wednesday night that were related to a police chase near East 9th Street and Benton Boulevard.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that Independence police were pursuing a gray Ford F-250 for multiple traffic violations around 8:15 p.m.

Police say while traveling westbound on East 9th Street approaching Benton Boulevard, the suspect vehicle failed to stop for a red traffic signal and collided with a blue pickup truck.

Police say the suspect vehicle also struck a silver Nissan Cube that was stopped at the traffic signal facing eastbound.

The victim who died Thursday was the driver of the Nissan Cube. The driver was seated in the vehicle at a traffic signal, police said Thursday

Three other people in the Nissan Cube suffered critical injuries.

Police say following the collision, the gray Ford F-250 continued and struck a parked RV on private property, becoming immobilized.

Police say the driver left the scene on foot and later determined the Ford F-250 was reported stolen.

Police say the driver of the blue pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

This is the first traffic death in KCMO for 2026.

The victim's name has not been released.

