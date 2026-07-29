Vandals continue to damage Grove Park Pool in Kansas City, Missouri; pool may close for season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald Strother, Sr., the manager of recreation for the City of Kansas City, Missouri, remembers the Grove Park Pool as the first place "I kind of learned to swim."

"I kind of got out and took the chance on getting in the water," he said.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Donald Strother Sr.

But other kids may not get that chance this summer after damage from vandalism at the pool may force the Parks and Recreation Department to close it for the season.

The pool is one of the city's most visible, as it sits along the south side of Truman Road near Benton Boulevard.

It's almost everything for this neighborhood," said Strother. "It has a little bit of everything."

Improvements have been made to the pool, including a double slide, new shades and new furniture.

After the vandals broke locks and doors to get inside the pool, the turn on the water slide and threw chairs and lifeguard stands into the pool.

"We want to make sure we're not spending money where we've already spent money," Strother said.

Strother also said breaking into the pool is a huge safety risk with the potential of drowning.

"If the pool is closed, there is no one here to report the issue," he said.

If the vandalism continues, the city will drain the pool and close it.

Strother said the city wants to avoid closing the pool.

"You can see all the kids having fun,'' he said.

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