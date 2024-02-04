Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian outside storefront in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle struck and killed a female pedestrian outside a storefront in the Northland Saturday morning.

A vehicle was traveling toward the front entrance of a store located at 600 NE Barry Road in Kansas City, Missouri, when a female pedestrian exited the store, according to KCPD.

The red Ford Escape hit the pedestrian as it approached the front entrance around 11:31 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KCPD.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured in the accident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.